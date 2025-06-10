Lake Norman patrols will stay in place despite commission dissolving

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office has been working with other agencies for years to keep everyone safe here on Lake Norman.

They said this resolution will allow them to continue to respond to incidents within a matter of minutes.

“I think there’s a lot of concern from the general public about emergency response,” said Iredell County Sergeant Jared Church.

With the Lake Norman Marine Commission set to dissolve at the end of June, Church reassured boaters there won’t be any changes to lake patrol.

“The counties agreed to lake-wide jurisdiction on the lake to make sure we could operate in a law enforcement capacity throughout Lake Norman,” said Church.

Last month, Iredell County, along with Catawba, Mecklenburg, and Lincoln counties, each adopted a resolution restating the authority of law enforcement to exercise territorial jurisdiction across Lake Norman and its shoreline.

Meaning patrol officers from each county will be able to respond to incidents anywhere on the lake.

“Just good to have everybody work together, because if everyone’s going to be all in the same lake, then you’d be on the same page,” said Kyle Miller, an operator at Ride, Wake & Surf Co.

Miller said he’s seen firsthand the collaboration between the four agencies when responding to lake incidents.

“None of the agencies have a problem working together towards making sure that whatever needs to get handled gets handled,” said Miller.

Church said doubling down on resolutions and lake-wide jurisdiction will benefit the public.

“We’re still going to be meeting their needs; we’re still available,” said Church. “Helps alleviate some of the issues as far as territorial jurisdiction.”

And while lake patrol will remain the same, officers are still urging you to keep safe boating practices top of mind.

