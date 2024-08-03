Lancaster County man wins $200,000 from scratch-off

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A Lancaster County man has won $200,000 after purchasing a $5 lottery ticket.

“It was unbelievable,” the winner said.

He said he stopped by Forks on Memorial Park Road for an orange juice and spontaneously decided to take a chance on a ticket.

He then took the ticket home, where he scratched it and couldn’t stop staring at the result.

The winner told lottery officials that he kept the ticket close in his back pocket until he could cash it in.

“This is life-changing,” he said. “It’s crazy.”

The odds of winning $200,000 in the Max Money game are 1 in 660,000.

