Lancaster County School District announces interim superintendent

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Dr. Norris Williams has been appointed as the Interim Superintendent of Lancaster County School District, effective Jan. 1, 2026.

Dr. Williams, who currently serves as Deputy Superintendent, brings over 25 years of educational leadership experience to his new role. He previously held positions in the Sumter County School District as Assistant Superintendent for Leadership and School Excellence, where he supported principals and enhanced instructional leadership.

He has also worked in the Clover School District and Rock Hill School District, serving in various roles including principal, assistant principal, and math and science teacher.

“I am excited about the future of Lancaster County School District. I am confident that Dr. Williams will not only continue, but enhance all of the achievements, accomplishments, and improvements that we have worked on over the past two years,” said Superintendent Dr. Raashad Fitzpatrick.

“Dr. Williams is the ideal leader to guide our district during this transition period,” Board Chair Melvin M. Stroble said. “His deep knowledge of our district, his proven track record of results, and his commitment to our students make him uniquely qualified to maintain our momentum while we conduct a comprehensive search for a permanent superintendent.”

“I am honored to have been selected as Interim Superintendent and remain committed to fostering collaboration among our educators, families, and community partners,” Dr. Williams said. “Together, we will continue advancing our shared mission of ensuring that every student is equipped to thrive and succeed.”

