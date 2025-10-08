Lancaster County Schools superintendent resigns after 2 years

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Lancaster County Schools superintendent announced he’s stepping down from his position Wednesday morning.

After nearly two years, Raashad Fitzpatrick confirmed he will be resigning citing personal reasons. He says now is the time to be closer to his family and his aging parents in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

“My mother, her health isn’t great, and my dad’s health is declining also, so I made this decision to be closer to them as their health concerns are growing,” Fitzpatrick said in a special meeting with the school board.

“It’s hard for us to let him go, but the board agreed that family comes first,” Board Member Melvin Stroble said.

Fitzpatrick started with Lancaster County Schools in January 2024 becoming its first Black superintendent since the district consolidated in 1962.

“I’ll always have Lancaster County deep in my heart for everything you’ve done, not only for me, but for me and my family,” he said.

Taking a look back, Fitzpatrick touted Lancaster Schools’ academic gains, investments in student safety, and the reconstruction of its leadership team during his tenure, and says the district is in good hands.

“The momentum that we’ve built here is going to continue to allow our students to be successful,” Fitzpatrick said.

The district says it will begin the transition process immediately and start the search for a new superintendent soon.

Fitzpatrick’s last day will be Dec. 31. He will begin his new role as Cherokee County Schools superintendent in January.

