Local

Lancaster County Schools get funding for more SROs

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Lancaster County Schools get funding for more SROs
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — State funding for school resource officers will be allocated to support a South Carolina school district.

Lancaster County Schools announced that three elementary schools will no longer have to share an officer with three middle schools.

ALSO READ: South Carolina secures funding for school resource officers in every public school

The district said the funding secured by Governor Henry McMaster will allow Brooklyn Springs Elementary, Buford Elementary, and Indian Land Elementary schools to receive their own officer.

The initiative will provide the funding for the position.

VIDEO: South Carolina secures funding for school resource officers in every public school

South Carolina secures funding for school resource officers in every public school

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read