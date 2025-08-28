Lancaster County Schools get funding for more SROs

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — State funding for school resource officers will be allocated to support a South Carolina school district.

Lancaster County Schools announced that three elementary schools will no longer have to share an officer with three middle schools.

The district said the funding secured by Governor Henry McMaster will allow Brooklyn Springs Elementary, Buford Elementary, and Indian Land Elementary schools to receive their own officer.

The initiative will provide the funding for the position.

