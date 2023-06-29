Lancaster hospital says employee inappropriately accessed some medical records

LANCASTER, S.C. — Officials at a Lancaster hospital said an employee accessed certain patients’ medical records without a valid work reason.

In a statement, MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center said they were notified on April 12 that the employee had accessed a patient record. The hospital system investigated and suspended that employee’s access to MUSC Health’s systems.

MUSC Health said they discovered the employee inappropriately accessed patients’ electronic medical records sometime between Oct. 6, 2022 and April 11, 2023.

“Our investigation did not identify any indication that the employee copied, used, or disclosed any of the patients’ information,” the statement reads.

The employee no longer works for MUSC Health.

The hospital began notifying patients on June 2.

“Please know that we take this incident very seriously,” the statement reads. It goes on to say they, “reported the incident to the relevant authorities” and “will continue to take steps to help prevent a similar occurrence.”

