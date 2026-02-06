Lancaster police hunt for suspects in door-to-door landscaping scam

LANCASTER, S.C. — Lancaster police are searching for three suspects in a door-to-door landscaping scam that investigators have classified as a strong-arm robbery.

The suspects allegedly targeted a homeowner late last month, quoting a low price for pine straw before using intimidation to force a payment of $6,400.

The suspects are believed to be from Georgia and have allegedly been targeting communities across the Southeast with similar scams since 2020.

Investigators say the group entered the Forest Hills neighborhood looking for quick money and used aggressive tactics when the homeowner questioned their significantly inflated charges.

The suspects reportedly approached a homeowner in the Forest Hills neighborhood two weeks ago, offering to perform landscaping work at a low starting rate.

Detective Sgt. Jordan Brown of the Lancaster Police Department described the initial interaction between the men and the victim. “They approached him, asked him if he wanted them to lay pine straw for six dollars a bale,” Brown said.

While the homeowner accepted the offer, the cost escalated rapidly once work began. Three hours after starting, the suspects claimed they were only a quarter to halfway finished with the project, but demanded a payment of $6,700. After the victim protested the amount, the men eventually agreed to a slightly lower fee of $6,400.

Investigators noted that the amount charged was inconsistent with the physical work performed. To justify a $6,400 bill at the quoted rate, the suspects would have needed to install more than 1,000 bales of pine straw. Police said they do not believe that much material would have even fit on the suspects’ truck.

The investigation was upgraded to a strong-arm robbery due to the suspects’ behavior during the transaction.

According to police, the men used intimidation tactics to pressure the homeowner into paying. These tactics reportedly made the victim believe that he and his family were in immediate danger.

The Lancaster Police Department is also advising residents on how to verify legitimate contractors.

Officials stated that any business operating within the city limits is required to have a city-issued business license. Homeowners are encouraged to ask to see this documentation before hiring door-to-door workers or allowing them to begin a project.

Police suspect there may be additional victims in the Lancaster area. Anyone who believes they or their neighbors have been targeted by this group is encouraged to contact the Lancaster Police Department.

