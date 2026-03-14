Lancaster Police requests public’s help locating missing teen girl

LANCASTER, S.C. — Lancaster Police have requested the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Lobesia Carroway was last seen Monday on Pleasant Hill Street. Police said they do not know what Carroway was wearing when she disappeared.

Carroway may have been taken by a parent who does not have legal custody of her, police said. She may be in Hartsville.

Police said they do not know if Carroway is in danger or not.

Anyone who sees Carroway is asked to call 911 immediately.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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