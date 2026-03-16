Lancaster Police seek help finding missing woman

LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman last seen 10 days ago.

Cherrica Nicole Meredith’s family says they last say her on March 6.

They also said she often stays with different friends in Fayetteville, Monroe and Columbia.

She is around 5 feet 9 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Meredith may be driving a 2016 gray Jeep Cherokee with a South Carolina tag that reads: 375-CTP

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Lancaster Police Department.

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