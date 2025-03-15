Land of Oz theme park cancels 2025 events

BEECH MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Excitement and nostalgia have always surrounded the mysterious Land of Oz theme park in Beech Mountain, North Carolina. But this year, fans won’t be able to follow the famous yellow brick road.

Originally opened in 1970, the park was closed for many years until it reopened in 1993 for a fall festival, Autumn at Oz. The festival would eventually grow, being held over multiple weekends each September.

On Friday, the park announced on its social media pages that it would not open for Autumn at Oz in 2025.

“Following Hurricane Helene’s impact on North Carolina, we’ve been reminded of the critical importance of long-term sustainability and preparedness. With that in mind, we’ve made the difficult decision to place Autumn at Oz on pause for 2025 in order to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the event and the park itself,” the post read.

According to the post, the goal is to reopen in 2026 following a thorough evaluation.

Land of Oz (WSOC)





©2025 Cox Media Group