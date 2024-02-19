Lanes re-open after multiple cars crash, block lanes on I-77 in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A car crash involving multiple vehicles slowed down traffic on I-77 in Mooresville Monday morning.

Both southbound general purpose lanes on I-77 near Mile Marker 36.6 were reported as blocked around 5:45 a.m. Monday, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The lanes re-opened just before 7 a.m. after officials moved the crash to the shoulder.

Based on NCDOT cameras facing the accident, it looks like drivers were pushed to the shoulder to get around.

Channel 9 asked Iredell County officials if anyone was injured in the crash.

