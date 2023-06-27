Lanes shut down after crash, fuel leak on I-85 in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Crews responded to a crash and fuel spill that closed several lanes along Interstate 85 in north Charlotte.

The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a crash around 8 a.m. on I-85 near North Graham Street and said there was a minor diesel fuel leak because of the crash.

Hazmat crews responded to the crash and two southbound lanes were shut down.

UPDATE: A crash involving a fuel spill now has I-85 SB down to 1 lane past Graham St. Expect major delays #clt #cltraffic #clttraffic pic.twitter.com/dNGScWbWjx — Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) June 27, 2023

It is unclear what led up the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Fuel spills into Little Sugar Creek)

