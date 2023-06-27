Local

Lanes shut down after crash, fuel leak on I-85 in north Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Charlotte Fire Department The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a crash around 8 a.m. on I-85 near North Graham Street (WSOC)

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Crews responded to a crash and fuel spill that closed several lanes along Interstate 85 in north Charlotte.

The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a crash around 8 a.m. on I-85 near North Graham Street and said there was a minor diesel fuel leak because of the crash.

ALSO READ: FAA: Fuel leak triggers plane’s emergency landing at CLT

Hazmat crews responded to the crash and two southbound lanes were shut down.

It is unclear what led up the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Fuel spills into Little Sugar Creek)

Fuel spills into Little Sugar Creek

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read