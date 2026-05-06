1 hurt in University City crash involving school bus

CHARLOTTE — One person was hurt in a University City crash involving a school bus Wednesday morning, according to MEDIC.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. on W.T. Harris Boulevard near Research Drive.

UPDATE: A look at the crash WB WT Harris Blvd. prior to Research Dr. blocking the left lanes #clt #cltraffic #clttraffic pic.twitter.com/J5Ey2R0WX3 — Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) May 6, 2026

MEDIC said one person was taken to the hospital, but their injuries are not life-threatening.

At the scene, a second vehicle was spotted with heavy front-end and driver’s side damage.

The two left lanes of W.T. Harris Boulevard were shut down due to the crash.

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Channel 9 is asking for more information on what caused the crash and if any students were on board.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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