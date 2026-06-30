Lawmakers enforce repayment for communities opposing I-77 toll lane project

CHARLOTTE — Lawmakers have followed through on their threat to make communities opposed to the Interstate 77 South Toll Lane Project pay the state back.

The budget officially includes the provision.

Channel 9 Government Reporter Joe Bruno’s sources told him that this was occurring Monday night.

The bill said all new projects in opposed municipalities will be paused until the state pays in full.

It gives communities 90 days after the budget passes to hold a new vote if they no longer want to oppose the project.

The state estimates more than $60 million was spent on the project.

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