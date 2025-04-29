Local

Lawmakers weigh changes to booster seat rules in North Carolina

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Car booster seat The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety released its ratings for booster seats that were released in 2023.
CHARLOTTE — Some kids in North Carolina may soon be required to go back into a booster seat during car trips.

A bill making its way through the North Carolina House would add a new requirement to booster seats: height.

Currently, the state’s car seat law goes by a child’s age and weight. Kids under 8 years old or weighing 80 pounds or less must be in a booster seat.

The new bill, House Bill 368, would change that restriction to any kids under 8 who are less than 57 inches in height. It will also require all infants to be in rear-facing car seats.

A vote in the House is expected Tuesday.

