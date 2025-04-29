Lawmakers weigh changes to booster seat rules in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE — Some kids in North Carolina may soon be required to go back into a booster seat during car trips.

A bill making its way through the North Carolina House would add a new requirement to booster seats: height.

Currently, the state’s car seat law goes by a child’s age and weight. Kids under 8 years old or weighing 80 pounds or less must be in a booster seat.

The new bill, House Bill 368, would change that restriction to any kids under 8 who are less than 57 inches in height. It will also require all infants to be in rear-facing car seats.

A vote in the House is expected Tuesday.

