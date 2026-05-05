Layoffs hit manufacturer that employs people with vision impairments

CHARLOTTE — More than 100 workers are losing their jobs at a Charlotte manufacturer that employs people who are blind or have poor vision.

Channel 9’s Evan Donovan learned that Lions Services Inc. is letting people go because business is slowing down. But it’s the second time in the last five years that Lions Services has laid off workers.

The textile manufacturer does contract work and employs many people who are blind or visually impaired. Channel 9 obtained a notice that says the company is laying off 107 employees.

In the notice, Lions Services Chief Executive Officer Philip Murph wrote, “The reduction in force is driven by a downturn in business following the completion of a contract, and the absence of a comparable replacement, which will adversely affect operations.”

Channel 9 told you back in 2022 when Lions Services made its last round of layoffs. Those workers were making military gear, and those layoffs happened because of a reduction in orders from the federal government.

We found out that most of the 100-plus employees were machine operators or assemblers. All of the affected employees have been notified that their last day with the company is currently set for July 1.

The layoffs come at an inopportune time for one of the company’s missions. In two weeks, Lions is hosting a reveal party for the Braille Trail – a walkway that will blend art, nature and technology with multi-sensory experiences that “everyone” can enjoy.

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