Layoffs surge across North Carolina

CHARLOTTE — Layoffs in North Carolina are up more than 50% this year.

Companies reported 3,402 layoffs across the state so far in 2026.

Nearly a third of those layoffs are in the Charlotte area, our partners at the Charlotte Business Journal reported.

A Family Dollar distribution center in Matthews closed, taking 373 jobs with it. Before that, Lowe’s Home Improvement got rid of 600 corporate jobs statewide.

AmeriPark and Republic Parking left almost 200 people without a job last month.

©2026 Cox Media Group