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Layoffs surge across North Carolina

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
The Charlotte Uptown skyline taken from the Lowe's Tech Hub in South End in January 2023. (Melissa Key/CBJ)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Layoffs in North Carolina are up more than 50% this year.

Companies reported 3,402 layoffs across the state so far in 2026.

Nearly a third of those layoffs are in the Charlotte area, our partners at the Charlotte Business Journal reported.

A Family Dollar distribution center in Matthews closed, taking 373 jobs with it. Before that, Lowe’s Home Improvement got rid of 600 corporate jobs statewide.

READ MORE >> Family Dollar to close distribution center in Matthews, layoff 373 workers

AmeriPark and Republic Parking left almost 200 people without a job last month.

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