Leaders break ground on affordable townhomes to boost homeownership

CHARLOTTE — Leaders in the Charlotte community are celebrating a ground-breaking Wednesday morning for a affordable townhome community.

There will be 39 units built on the site of the former Economy Inn near Sugar Creek Road and Interstate 85.

City officials, housing advocates and nonprofit leaders were in attendance.

Prosperity Alliance partnered with True Homes and had the support from Pinnacle Bank for the development.

The townhomes will provide homeownership opportunities to families earning 80% of the area median income or below.

“The project marks a milestone in Charlotte’s efforts to transform underutilized properties into lasting, community-oriented developments and is one of the latest investments supported by the city’s Corridors of Opportunity initiative,” officials said in a news release.

