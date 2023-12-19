Leaders to reconsider Huntersville project with coffee shop, turtle sanctuary

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Huntersville commissioners are reconsidering a family entertainment project.

It would be located on Beatties Ford Road near Broadway Street.

Plans call for a single-family home to be converted to a “family-focused coffee and soda shop” with outdoor seating. It would have room for recreation like cornhole and lawn games.

It also will include a turtle sanctuary.

Some people who live nearby worry about how a project like this would change their quality of life.

The previous town board left the project in limbo. They didn’t formally approve or deny it.

With the action Monday night, there will be a public hearing in the new year.

