At least 10 people shot in, around Romare Bearden Park in 2023

CHARLOTTE — A prominent park in Uptown Charlotte saw violence break out during two major holiday celebrations in 2023.

People who visited Romare Bearden Park for the Fourth of July fireworks show or for the New Year’s Eve celebrations this year were marred by violence.

On July 4, nearly 50 people were arrested or cited for disruptions and violence in Uptown. In one of those instances, juveniles threw fireworks into a crowd at the park while people waited to see the fireworks in Truist Field.

On Dec. 31, as people flocked to Uptown to watch the fireworks and crown lighting at midnight, one individual shot five people in the park.

Three other instances of gun violence in and around the park left one person dead and four others injured, totaling 10 people shot in the park’s vicinity in 2023.

>>> CLICK THROUGH THE MAP BELOW TO SEE WHAT HAPPENED, WHEN AND WHERE:

(WATCH: Arrest made in mass shooting that injured 5 during New Year’s Eve celebration in Uptown)

Arrest made in mass shooting that injured 5 during New Year’s Eve celebration in Uptown

©2024 Cox Media Group