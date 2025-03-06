2 shot in northeast Charlotte, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — Two people were shot in the middle of Thursday afternoon in northeast Charlotte, MEDIC said.
The shooting happened in the area of Northchase Drive and Merrick Street.
Chopper 9 Skyzoom saw fire and police crews canvassing an apartment complex.
Two shooting victims were treated for life-threatening injuries and taken to Atrium CMC, MEDIC said.
There is no word on suspects or any other injuries.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
