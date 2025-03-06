2 shot in northeast Charlotte, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — Two people were shot in the middle of Thursday afternoon in northeast Charlotte, MEDIC said.

The shooting happened in the area of Northchase Drive and Merrick Street.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom saw fire and police crews canvassing an apartment complex.

Scene of shooting on March 6, 2025, in northeast Charlotte

Two shooting victims were treated for life-threatening injuries and taken to Atrium CMC, MEDIC said.

There is no word on suspects or any other injuries.

No additional details have been made available.

