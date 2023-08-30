Lennar Corp. buys land for hundreds of homes, townhomes in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Mecklenburg County’s most active homebuilder has secured a large swath of land for a new project in Kannapolis.

Lennar Corp. plans to build homes and townhomes on a 106-acre site that’s less than 2 miles from the N.C. Research Campus. The Kannapolis City Council approved a development agreement last year with Suncrest to allow for significant residential development there.

The site was previously owned by Arizona-based Suncrest, which acquires land and works with homebuilders to develop it. Suncrest previously secured approvals to allow for hundreds of homes and townhomes to be developed at the site, known as Bakers Creek.

