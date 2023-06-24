Lenoir man faces felony animal cruelty charges

LENOIR, N.C. — A man in Lenoir is charged with two counts of felony animal cruelty after tips from the public led to his arrest, investigators say.

Benjamin Minton mugshot

According to Caldwell County officials, 20-year-old Benjamin Lee Minton had been punching and kicking two dogs on separate occasions.

Animal Care Enforcement says one of the dogs belonged to Minton and is now at the shelter in Lenoir.

Minton was arrested Thursday and given a $35,000 secured bond.

(WATCH --> Animal cruelty: How is it punished)

Animal cruelty: How is it punished Animal's rights are protected by PACT, a federal law that also bans any photography or footage of animal cruelty. (NCD)

©2023 Cox Media Group