Lightning strike explosion captured on camera, no injuries reported

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A lightning strike sparked an explosion in Mount Pleasant on Monday, causing power outages and traffic delays, according to the police department.

The incident, captured on camera, led to significant disruptions in the area, but fortunately, no injuries were reported. Dominion Energy responded swiftly to restore power and remove downed wires.

The exact location of the lightning strike and explosion remains unspecified, as well as the extent of the damage caused. However, the quick response from Dominion Energy helped mitigate further issues.

Details about the ‘caught on camera’ moment have not been disclosed, leaving some aspects of the incident unclear.

