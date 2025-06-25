Lightning strike at SC lake injures 20, including 12 children

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Twenty people, including 12 children, were injured after a lightning strike on Lake Murray in Lexington County, South Carolina.

The incident occurred near the Lake Murray Dam Tuesday, with none of the injuries reported as life-threatening.

Local officials stated that the lightning strike was sudden and without warning, accompanied by a large clap of thunder.

The National Weather Service confirmed a report of lightning in the area at 4:43 p.m. This sudden weather event caught many by surprise, as there were no prior warnings issued.

