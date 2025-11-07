Lincoln County health officials lift local swim advisory

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The Lincoln County Health Director has canceled the Swim Advisory for Eagle Point Lane in Denver as of Friday, after water samples met safety standards.

The advisory was initially issued on Tuesday, following a sewage spill where approximately 700 gallons of untreated sewage entered an unnamed cove in Lake Norman. This incident occurred when a utility crew accidentally bored into a marked low-pressure sewage line.

Lincoln County Public Works conducted daily water sample testing in the affected area.

The decision to lift the advisory was made after two consecutive samples showed results below the maximum levels required by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, officials said.

WATCH: Flight cancellations hit Charlotte Douglas International Airport amid FAA cuts

Flight cancellations hit Charlotte Douglas International Airport amid FAA cuts

©2025 Cox Media Group