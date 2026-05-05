Lincoln County implements mandatory water restrictions amid drought

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Lincoln County declared a Stage 2 water shortage condition Monday, following suit with several other areas along the Catawba-Wateree River Basin.

Due to drought conditions, the county is implementing mandatory restrictions in order to reduce water consumption.

Residents are restricted from using water for various non-essential purposes, including watering lawns, filling swimming pools, washing cars, and operating ornamental fountains.

According to the county, odd-numbered houses may water lawns and gardens only on Tuesday and Saturday. Even-numbered houses may water only on Thursday and Sunday.

The goal is to reduce water usage by 5% to 10% from a normal level.

The restrictions will remain in place until further notice.

VIDEO: What city leaders are doing to increase Monroe’s water supply during drought

What city leaders are doing to increase Monroe’s water supply during drought

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