Local

Lincoln County implements mandatory water restrictions amid drought

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Water restrictions issued as drought persists
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Lincoln County declared a Stage 2 water shortage condition Monday, following suit with several other areas along the Catawba-Wateree River Basin.

ALSO READ >> ‘In this together’: Mandatory water restrictions coming to Charlotte

Due to drought conditions, the county is implementing mandatory restrictions in order to reduce water consumption.

Residents are restricted from using water for various non-essential purposes, including watering lawns, filling swimming pools, washing cars, and operating ornamental fountains.

According to the county, odd-numbered houses may water lawns and gardens only on Tuesday and Saturday. Even-numbered houses may water only on Thursday and Sunday.

The goal is to reduce water usage by 5% to 10% from a normal level.

The restrictions will remain in place until further notice.

VIDEO: What city leaders are doing to increase Monroe’s water supply during drought

What city leaders are doing to increase Monroe’s water supply during drought

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read