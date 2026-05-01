CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Water is implementing Low Inflow Protocol Stage 2, introducing mandatory water restrictions for its customers.

These restrictions will be effective May 15 due to ongoing drought conditions, aiming to protect the water system and ensure reliable service.

The mandatory restrictions are necessary to protect the water system and ensure reliable service for essential needs.

Charlotte Water customers must reduce non-essential water use and conserve water both indoors and outdoors.

Charlotte Water is coordinating with all water users across the Catawba River basin during this period.

Drought stages are determined by several factors, including river and lake levels, the levels of streams feeding into the river and information from the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Breaking- Mandatory water restrictions coming to Charlotte in two weeks pic.twitter.com/w7qM0S69Np — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) May 1, 2026

Charlotte Water released the following guidelines.

Outdoor Watering Schedule

Lawn and landscape irrigation is limited to two days per week:

Odd-numbered addresses: Tuesday and Saturday



Even-numbered addresses: Wednesday and Sunday

Water only before 6 a.m. or after 6 p.m.

Limit watering to no more than one inch per week, including rainfall.

Additional Restrictions

No washing vehicles at home

Commercial car washes are allowed

No filling residential swimming pools

Pool top-offs allowed only on Thursdays and Sundays before 6 a.m. or after 6 p.m.

No operation of decorative water features that do not support aquatic animal life

Hand watering and drip irrigation for plants and gardens are allowed

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