Lincolnton police launch Stuff the Bus campaign for student school supplies

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Lincolnton police have launched their “Stuff the Bus” campaign to collect school supplies for local students before classes resume next month.

Community members can drop off donations such as pencils, notebooks, and backpacks at the Lincolnton Police Department’s new school bus collection container provided by the United Way of Lincoln County and Lowe’s Home Improvement.

Collection items: Pencils, colored pencils, glue sticks, erasers, crayons, highlighters, scissors, pencil sharpeners, bookbags.

Drop-off details:

Where: Lincolnton Police Department (701 East Main St.)

When: Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m.– 5 p.m.

The campaign runs until Aug. 6.

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