Car stranded on flooded Union County road

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A car got stuck in the high waters of a flooded Union County road Friday morning.

It happened on Ridge Road, near Friendly Baptist Church Road, not far from Porter Ridge Middle School. This comes after a night of steady, slow-moving rain drenched the area.

The road is closed due to the flooding.

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At the scene, a black sedan was seen stranded in rushing creek water nearly covering the tires.

Ridge Road flooding

Channel 9 is asking how the driver is doing.

Officials are urging drivers to use caution in the area. A reminder: if you see high water, turn around and don’t drown.

It’s unclear when the road will be able to reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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