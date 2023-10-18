Lionel Messi says he’ll play when he comes to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — One of the greatest soccer players of all time said he will be playing in Charlotte on Saturday.

Lionel Messi told local media in Argentina Tuesday night that he plans to play in Inter Miami’s final match of the year at Bank of America Stadium.

The full stadium will be open and the match will possibly have playoff implications for Charlotte FC.

If Charlotte FC wins its next two matches, they’ll clinch the No. 8 seed and can host a wildcard match at BofA.

But according to a report from the Miami Herald, Inter Miami coach Tata Martino said Tuesday they don’t want to run any risks.

“We will evaluate not only Leo, but all players who are with their national teams when they return Thursday, as we are out of the playoffs, and we don’t want to run any risks,” Martino said.

Tickets on StubHub for Saturday’s match range from $45 to $141,000.

