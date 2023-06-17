Listings for lake homes in North Carolina spike ahead of summer

CHARLOTTE — With summer’s arrival, many business leaders from across North Carolina will be in the market for a new lake home. And the number of listings across the state has jumped since the spring.

The summer 2023 report from Lake Homes Realty shows listings for lake homes and property up about 9% to more than 4,650 in North Carolina. The total market for lake homes and lots in the state is $2.46 billion, up 17% from the spring.

But those numbers are well below 2019′s figures, as the inventory of lake property has trended down in recent years.

Lake Norman and Lake Wylie are the top two lake markets in the state, with total values of $893 million and $330.3 million, respectively. Both are in the Charlotte area, with that total for Lake Wylie including its inventory in South Carolina.

