Livingstone College student fatally shot had dreams of getting into NBA

CHARLOTTE — Friends and family members said Paul Tate Jr., 21, a freshman at Livingston College, was known for helping others in the community.

Tate was fatally shot Wednesday at the Rozelle Crossing shopping center off Mount Holly-Huntersville Road in northwest Charlotte, police said. Witnesses described an altercation and heard seven to eight shots.

Tate’s mother, who didn’t want to be identified, said her son had dreams of making it into the NBA.

“I didn’t get to say goodbye, nothing,” she said. “My son ain’t coming home no more.”

Tate loved basketball and played at West Mecklenburg High School. His family said he accepted a basketball scholarship at Livingstone College in Salisbury. Tate would have played this coming year.

He was also very active with the Benton Youth Initiative, a youth program based in Charlotte.

“Paul did great work with Benton Youth Initiative,” said founder James Benton. “Paul knew the word. Paul was a man of God. I never met a man that young who knew the Bible from the front to the back.”

A 16-year-old was placed into custody Wednesday night and charged with murder in the deadly shooting.

Tate’s father was in court to see him.

“A 16-year-old has got no business with his hand on a gun,” said Paul Tate Sr. “You know he’s not old enough to purchase a gun.”

Komorey and Corey Nazarie live in the same apartment community and said Tate mentored them.

“A day before he passed away, I was just with him, sitting on those steps right there,” Komorey Nazarie said. “Just talking to him.”

They can’t believe he’s gone.

“I wish I could have at least said bye to him,” Corey Nazarie said.

Members of the Benton Youth Initiative gathered at Sugar Creek Park Thursday to pray and remember Tate’s life and what he stood for.

Statement from Livingstone College:

Livingstone College was devastated by the tragic circumstances surrounding the death of student Paul Tate on June 14, 2023. He was 21.

A senseless act of gun violence has prematurely taken the life of a student – a freshman – who was in the beginning of his educational pursuits at Livingstone College.

Faculty and staff who knew him well described him as a joy to be around. ‘I understand he was recently adopted into the kingdom of God by the confessing of his faith and would often quote Scriptures,’ said Livingstone President Dr. Anthony J. Davis. ‘I pray this brings solace to his family, friends, and all who knew him during this time of bereavement. Unfortunately, this is a sober reminder that life is fleeting, but earth hath no sorrow that Heaven cannot heal.’

Paul graduated from West Mecklenburg High School and attended Shiloh AME Zion Church in Mt. Holly.

‘Please keep the family of this fallen Blue Bear in your prayers as they navigate through this most difficult time of a life gone too soon,’ Davis said.

“Details of the funeral arrangements for Paul will be provided as they become available.”

