Loaded pistol and knife discovered in child’s bag at South Carolina school

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A loaded .380 pistol and a knife were found in the bookbag of a kindergartener at Harrisburg Elementary School on Wednesday.

A teacher spotted the knife as students were packing up for dismissal and alerted administrators.

The school resource officer searched the bag and seized both weapons. The child’s parents were notified and came to the school.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, there is currently no indication that the student knew the items were in the bag or intended to use them.

Investigators are now working to determine who owns the weapons, how they ended up in the bookbag, and why.

Sheriff Barry Faile called the situation alarming and said he is grateful no one was harmed.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office or submit an anonymous tip through P3Tips.

VIDEO: Gun found in bag of substitute teacher at SC high school

Gun found in bag of substitute teacher at SC high school

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