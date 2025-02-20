Local animal organizations partner to offer free spay and neuter clinics

CHARLOTTE — Three local animal welfare organizations have partnered to help bring awareness to the importance of spaying and neutering.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control (ACC) received a grant from the Foundation for the Carolinas’ George D. Patterson Family Fund. The agency will provide free spay and neuter surgeries this weekend in partnership with the Humane Society of Charlotte and Stand for Animals to celebrate World Spay Day on Feb. 25. It’s the first time the organizations have teamed up.

“Animal Care and Control is excited to join the Humane Society of Charlotte and Stand for Animals in this collaborative community spay/neuter initiative. With support from the Patterson Family Fund, this event marks a key step in continuing to address pet overpopulation and ensure healthier pets in our community,” said ACC Director Dr. Josh Fisher in a news statement.

The clinics will take place over two days and provide surgeries for approximately 80 animals per day.

According to ACC, the partnership aims to address the extensive waitlists at each organization.

In 2024, ACC took in 6,134 stray cats and dogs, and 81% were unaltered, meaning they could reproduce. The agency emphasizes that spaying and neutering remain the most effective, foolproof solutions for preventing pet overpopulation.

