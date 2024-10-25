Local beauty salon provides self-care for breast cancer survivors

CHARLOTTE — It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and a local beauty salon is going above and beyond to make sure survivors feel beautiful.

Aveda Arts & Science Institute, a beauty school in South End, invited survivor Shardell Artist to come in for a free facial or shampoo styling service. It’s an effort Aveda is doing for the entire month of October to honor those who have survived breast cancer.

“We are so excited for them to be a part of this opportunity,” Director Kortanya Hawkins said. “Just to care for people, offer a moment of wellness, and feel beautiful inside and out.”

If a survivor wants to book a treatment, all they need to do is call to make an appointment or they can just show up.

