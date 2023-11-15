Local Christmas tree chosen for White House

FLEETWOOD, N.C. — An Ashe County family is heading to the White House to deliver the nation’s Christmas tree.

On Wednesday, the Church family gathered at Cline Church Nursery in Fleetwood to cut down the 18 1/2-foot Fraser fir that was selected for the White House. The nearly 20-year-old tree is so large a crane was used to move it to a trailer for its journey to Washington D.C.

Cline Church said he’s been growing Christmas trees in the area for 50 years. His son Alex remembers planting the tree back when he was a junior in high school.

The family won a nationwide competition against other growers to be chosen for the honor.

“They called our names out for the grand champion going to the White House this year, we were smiling so big they thought our faces were gonna break,” Alex Church said.

Church’s mother Ellen said they were surprised when they were selected.

“Blindsided I guess. It was a real surprise and a big honor. We’re very blessed,” she said.

The family will present the tree to First Lady Jill Biden at the White House on Monday.

