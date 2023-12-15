Local church offering support for those who struggle with mental health during holiday season

CHARLOTTE — The holiday season can be full of wonderful things, including family, food, and gifts. However, it can also be one of the most difficult and stressful times of the year.

This Sunday, the Grove Presbyterian Church on East W.T. Harris Boulevard is holding an event designed to help support those who struggle with their mental health during the holidays.

“Instead of pretending that we all live a Hallmark movie life, normalize that a lot of us struggle during this time, but let’s create some space for tips and solutions, but also a space for some community and support that makes us not feel the same stigmatized angst around it all,” an event organizer told Channel 9.

The event starts at 2 p.m. and will be led by a group of therapists.

It is free and open to the public.

VIDEO: More young people seek help with mental health, experts say

More young people seek help with mental health, experts say

©2023 Cox Media Group