Local companies donate materials, labor for St. Jude Dream Home Giveway

CHARLOTTE — In one week, ticket sales begin for Charlotte’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

Tickets are $100, and only 23,000 will be sold.

Each ticket gets you a chance to win a custom home valued at more than $610,000.

Proceeds support the work of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, where families never receive a bill for their children’s cancer treatment.

This year’s dream home is still under construction in Marshville.

Companies across our area are donating materials and labor.

Lynnie Heath’s company is handling the countertops.

“Everybody that I know that’s involved in this home, they’re, we’re in a very specific niche market,” said Heath, with Harkey Tile & Stone. “Everybody is the top of the trade. They’re getting a good home when they get this house, for sure.”

The custom home will be nearly 3,000 square feet with three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Dream Home tickets go on sale on April 2 at 6 a.m. Channel 9 will also air a live special at 7 p.m.

