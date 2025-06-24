Local group cooks up new restaurant venture

CHARLOTTE — This Charlotte-based hospitality group is writing a new chapter in South End. A fall opening is targeted for The Story of Mi Cariño, a gastro-cantina and the latest venture from B-Side Group.

That hospitality development group is also behind music-inspired bar and kitchen Vinyl, located in the same building in South End.

The 2,350-square-foot Mi Cariño restaurant is 1440 S. Tryon St. That space — formerly home to restaurant Vana — sits at the corner of South Tryon Street and Summit Avenue. Mi Cariño will be neighbors with Wooden Robot Brewery, Pie.zza and cocktail concept Folia.

B-Side first confirmed it had inked a deal for the 85-seat restaurant in October 2023. It plans to invest north of $1.5 million into transforming that location.

Expect Mi Cariño to deliver bold, chef-driven cuisine inspired by Mexico and Left Coast Latino, which is influenced by the West Coast and Pacific Northwest.

