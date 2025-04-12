Local musicians promote traditional folk music, seek to inspire new musicians

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Folk Society hosted its second annual Folk Music Festival on Saturday afternoon.

Saint Martin’s Episcopal Church and its surrounding streets were filled with the sounds of guitars, banjos and fiddles as folk music enthusiasts danced and enjoyed a genre native to the Piedmont.

The Charlotte Folk Society has been active for more than 40 years, introducing the people of Queen City to the area’s traditional music. And organizers said the Folk Music Festival is a part of inspiring musicians to learn more.

“We’re a vibrant part of the Charlotte scene and community, our mission is to promote traditional folk music, which is native to North Carolina, the foothills area. You think about Boone, and North Wilkesboro up that way,” President John Tutwiler said.

Alongside live music, the event included a silent auction of instruments. Tutwiler said the hope is to inspire future musicians.

The group hosts jams across the city. To learn more about Charlotte Folk Society jams, visit the organization’s website.

WATCH: Eric Church breaks ground on 40 new homes for Helene survivors

Eric Church breaks ground on 40 new homes for Helene survivors

©2025 Cox Media Group