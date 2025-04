NEWLAND, N.C. — Construction has started on 40 new homes for families affected by Hurricane Helene.

Gov. Josh Stein joined country music star Eric Church in Newland Friday for a groundbreaking.

After the storm, Church promised to build 100 homes in 100 days.

His nonprofit said in February that weather and closing delays changed the timeline and the number of houses to be built.

VIDEO: Eric Church to build 40 homes in WNC county impacted by Helene

Eric Church to build 40 homes in WNC county impacted by Helene

©2025 Cox Media Group