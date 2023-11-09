Local nonprofit aims to better understand poverty through simulation

MONROE, N.C. — With 17,000 people living in poverty, one nonprofit is trying to create change in a unique way.

Union County Human Services Agency is working to simulate what families are going through and how they can better serve them.

Channel 9′s Anthony Kustura spoke with the leader of the poverty simulation in Union County.

“I’ve been working since I was 15 years old and had to help pay the bills, so I know the struggle of poverty,” Sandy Dyson Reid said.

>> In the video at the top of the page, the non-profit explains how it is working to eliminate food insecurity and generational poverty.

For resources to help with poverty in Union County, click here.

VIDEO: Program helps young Black men rise above poverty

Program helps young Black men rise above poverty









©2023 Cox Media Group