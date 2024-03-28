Local nonprofit gives out life-changing technology to students with severe visual impairments

CONCORD, N.C. — A dozen children living with severe visual impairments from Cabarrus, Mecklenburg, Rowan, and Stanly counties were gifted life-changing technology thanks to Sight Savers America.

The group is a national nonprofit that makes it easier to access eye care and provides helpful equipment to people who are blind or visually impaired.

All children who got the new technology were referred to Sight Savers American by Dr. Laurie Hoffman from the Metrolina Association for the Blind and local teachers of visually impaired children.

Referred children were given many different types of assistive technology, like refreshable braille trays, video magnification, handheld telescopes, and more.

Most of the kids got an Onyx video magnifier, which is a desktop device with a special camera that can magnify objects up to 118 times. Devices like these allow users to make the most of their remaining vision, assisting with homework, reading, writing, and crafts. Outside of work, the magnifier helps them see their family members’ faces more clearly too.

The new technology was handed out to students from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Concord.

For more information about Sight Savers America, click here.

(WATCH BELOW: Woman who is legally blind completes Boston Marathon)

Woman who is legally blind completes Boston Marathon









©2024 Cox Media Group