Local organization provides food, household goods to at-risk veterans

By Elsa Gillis, wsoctv.com
By Elsa Gillis, wsoctv.com

CHARLOTTE — As we head into Memorial Day, a local organization is helping veterans who are fighting food insecurity.

The quarterly event was put together by the Independence Fund, a non-profit dedicated to helping catastrophically wounded veterans and their families.

It provided food and household goods to those believed to be at risk.

Its population, Nick Armendariz said, has grown.

“Generally, we serve about 200 veterans every time we are out here; we do it quarterly, and the line just keeps getting longer and longer,” Armendariz explained.

