Nonprofit provides repairs to U.S. Army veteran’s Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE — A local nonprofit is helping a U.S. Army veteran with much-needed repairs to her southwest Charlotte home.

Rebuilding Together of Greater Charlotte is partnering with NASCAR and Coca-Cola to help Deborah Stewart.

Her kitchen, bathroom, and floors were in desperate need of repairs.

Stewart said she’s grateful to the volunteers who are coming together to make her home a safer place to live.

“Thank you guys,” Stewart said. “I love it. I can’t believe this is happening. I really, really appreciate it, thank you, thank you, thank you. I wish I could do more, say more but I love it. Thank you.”

The repairs should take another week to complete.

Stewart has lived in the home for the last 30 years and says she has no plans to leave.

