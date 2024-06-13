Pins Mechanical adding second venue here

CHARLOTTE — Pins Mechanical Co. has snapped up space for a second location in Charlotte.

Parent company Rise Brands will add a more than 20,000-square-foot venue in Optimist Park. It will take over the ground floor of the historic Chadbourn Mill as well as the boiler room building. Pins Mechanical is targeting a late 2025 opening there.

The concept delivers a social hub, blending old-school entertainment with cocktails. There’s duckpin bowling — a smaller-scale version of traditional bowling — as well as pinball machines, bocce ball, ping pong and classic arcade games such as Donkey Kong, Pac-Man and Space Invaders. Plans call for the Optimist Park location to have an outdoor gathering space, with activities and year-round programming.

