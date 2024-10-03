Local organization providing fresh fruit and veggies to storm survivors

CHARLOTTE — Feeding Charlotte is expanding its outreach to feed those impacted by Tropical Storm Helene.

The organization said the goal is to make sure survivors can still eat healthy.

“A lot of produce, which is really hard to come by in, like disaster areas like that. We sent a lot of bread as well,” said Executive Director Rich Armenia.

Feeding Charlotte delivered 30,000 pounds of supplies in Asheville on Tuesday.

On Thursday, the organization prepared for a second trip to the area by loading up a semi-truck and two box trucks with fresh fruits and vegetables.

Ultimately, 40,000 more pounds of supplies were dropped off in Brevard, Weaverville, and surrounding mountain areas.

“For us to assemble 60 to 70,000 pounds of food in a matter of three or four days, it’s not something that happens by accident,” Armenia explained.

Volunteer Scott Waters said it’s important for them to deliver what’s needed, like hygiene kits, diapers, and shelf foods.

“We’re trying to constantly stay up with what you need. Tell us what you don’t need. We don’t want to bring you something you don’t need,” Waters elaborated.

Waters went on to say feeding those in need is more than ever a display of community effort.

“You hate for these terrible things to happen, and yet you are in the midst of them. You realize people really do jump to help each other,” Waters said.

Feeding Charlotte said they understand the road to recovery will be long for storm survivors.

So, as long as the response is needed, they plan to keep showing up.

