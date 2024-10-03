Local police department asks to put pause baby formula donations

LOCUST, N.C. — Mothers in Locust have contacted the police department to say they are having trouble findin baby formula in the area.

The Locust Police Department posted on Facebook Wednesday that people should consider buying and donating other items for Helene victims to let stores restock the shelves.

We respectfully ask that baby formula donations pause for now. We have been contacted and told local mothers are having... Posted by Locust Police Department on Wednesday, October 2, 2024

