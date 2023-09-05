Local principal’s locked vehicle stolen while in southwest Charlotte movie theater

CHARLOTTE — A local principal went to enjoy a movie in southwest Charlotte, only to come back outside to find out his car was stolen, which included precious valuables inside.

Elementary school principal Nathan Currie parked and locked his vehicle at the Ayrsley Grand Cinemas to enjoy a movie after the first week of school.

When the movie ended around 10 p.m., Currie went to find his car and it was gone.

“I parked my vehicle right here where this jeep is,” Currie told Channel 9′s Jonathan Lowe. “locked it and I went into the theatre to purchase my popcorn and movie ticket.”

“[I] came out and, I guess with most people, I said where did park my car so I went through the parking lot for a while,” Currie said.

Currie said Ayrsley Cinema Management searched surveillance footage. It showed someone stealing his Dodge Charger while he was inside.

“They pulled the vehicle out at about 9:12 p.m., so within about 30 minutes of me getting out of my car,” Currie said.

How they got in is still a mystery. Currie said he always locks his doors.

“We still don’t know how they gained possession of it within about two minutes,” Currie said. “It was hard to watch, not necessarily the vehicle, but just the sentimental things inside that vehicle.”

Currie had just withdrawn cash for his mortgage payment and his son’s tuition. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police report filed in the case said $16,000 in cash was stolen.

“My mom just recently passed, so having some of her items that I’ve always kept with me,” Currie said.

Lowe spoke to people as they left the movies on Monday, telling him how they take their own precautions.

“They broke into my car literally a day after I purchased my car,” Stephanie Webb said.

Webb hopes the wheel lock she got will prevent any further issues.

“Just put it on there, tighten it till you hear it click, and it’s on there,” Webb said. “No matter where I go, it can be to the grocery store, anywhere I put it on my car, just for safety.”

